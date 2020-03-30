Lawmaker bats for courtesy lane, discounts for frontliners at markets

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker on Monday appealed for a special and express lane for all COVID-19 frontliners in all supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide.

Agusan del Norte 1st District Rep. Lawrence Fortun said the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Inter-agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease ((IATF) can request supermarkets, convenience stores, and grocery stores to extend such a privilege for frontliners to show them the nation’s gratitude for their crucial role in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We note that there’s a couple of stores doing this already. Let’s make it nationwide. That way our frontliners who are exhausted from their extremely challenging tasks will have more time to rest and rejuvenate,” Fortun said in a statement.

Fortun likewise said that local government units can also require such establishments to offer discounts to frontliners.

FEATURED STORIES

“These are simple ways we can collectively show our nation’s gratitude for their courage and sacrifice as they do battle against COVID-19,” the lawmaker said.

In his proposal, the lawmaker said frontliners only need to present their work identification cards to avail of the courtesy lane and purchase discounts.

“If the frontliners cannot do their own grocery shopping because they need to rest, they can assign someone else in their household to do the errand,” Fortun said.

Fortun further said that other ways to show appreciation to frontliners are “appreciative clap, a courteous bow, a cheerful smile, an eager hand wave, and making way for them in long lines.”

“Our frontliners carry heavy burdens. They always have and especially so in these pandemic times. Every simple gesture matters. Gratitude expresses our humanity,” Fortun said.

KGA

ADVERTISEMENT

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ