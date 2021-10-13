Lawmaker calls for change in ballot design for 2022 elections

THE ballot design used in the last elections must not be repeated, one of the leaders at the House of Representatives said on Wednesday.

Deputy Speaker and Bagong Henerasyon Rep. Bernadette Herrera said in a statement that the design used by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) “was detrimental to the party-list [groups] in the last elections” because they were “on the sheet after the local positions, making many voters think they were done voting and had no more vote to mark”.

“It was tantamount to disenfranchisement because the misled or mistaken voters were denied the chance to choose the party-list they would have voted for. The composition of the House today would have been different if that fiasco did not happen,” she said.

The country will hold elections in May 2022.

Voter registration is until Oct. 30, 2021.