Lawmaker donates smartphones to QCPD

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City First District Rep. Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde has donated 10 smartphones to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) to help it in its operations.

“Our policemen in QCPD are doing a great job, 24/7 day and night basis, and they are risking their lives every time they are in the line of duty. In our own little way, we are here to provide them with some smartphones to help them to fast-track everything,” Atayde said in a statement on Tuesday.

Atayde turned over the newly-updated smartphones to the QCPD on Friday, Feb. 10.

Brig. General Nicolas Torre III, QCPD chief, said the phones would be used for police operations, including surveillance.

Specifically, he said the phones will be used by drone operators to monitor the entire city as they would offer a clear transmission of footage to their command center.

According to Atayde, the city needs enhanced police protection in areas such as Cubao, Diliman, La Loma, Novaliches, New Manila, Santa Mesa Heights, and San Francisco del Monte.

“The dedication of our police force is very important and we are hoping they continue the same drive and passion in serving our people. Their cooperation in every barangay really means a lot in promoting peace and crime prevention. We are very thankful,” Atayde said.

