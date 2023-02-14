Trending Now

Lawmaker donates smartphones to QCPD

Juan Carlos Atayde and Nicolas Torre III at QCPD. STORY: Lawmaker donates smartphones to QCPD

Quezon City Rep. Juan Carlos Atayde (left) chats with police officers at the QCPD, led by its chief (right), Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, during the lawmaker’s turnover of smartphones to the district on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Photo from the Facebook page of PIO QCPD)

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City First District Rep. Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde has donated 10 smartphones to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) to help it in its operations.

“Our policemen in QCPD are doing a great job, 24/7 day and night basis, and they are risking their lives every time they are in the line of duty. In our own little way, we are here to provide them with some smartphones to help them to fast-track everything,” Atayde said in a statement on Tuesday.

Atayde turned over the newly-updated smartphones to the QCPD on Friday, Feb. 10.

Brig. General Nicolas Torre III, QCPD chief, said the phones would be used for police operations, including surveillance.

Specifically, he said the phones will be used by drone operators to monitor the entire city as they would offer a clear transmission of footage to their command center.

According to Atayde, the city needs enhanced police protection in areas such as Cubao, Diliman, La Loma, Novaliches, New Manila, Santa Mesa Heights, and San Francisco del Monte.

“The dedication of our police force is very important and we are hoping they continue the same drive and passion in serving our people. Their cooperation in every barangay really means a lot in promoting peace and crime prevention. We are very thankful,” Atayde said.

