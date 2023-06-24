Lawmaker hopes change in BARMM seat may lead more support for subregions

MANILA, Philippines — Member of the Parliament Amir Mawallil said he is hoping that the change in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) government’s seat will pave the way for the provision of more support in the area’s subregions.

“Now that the Parliament has established a new seat of government, I hope that it will also provide support to the subregions,” said Mawallil in a statement on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

These subregions include Southwestern Mindanao, North Central Mindanao, and South Central Mindanao.

“This way, we ensure that not everything revolves around the new capital seat of Parang, and we ensure that everyone, especially those in the periphery of the center, has access to the services of the regional government,” Mawallil furthered.

FEATURED STORIES

The lawmaker then stressed that this change was not instant and it had been subjected to consultations for many years.

“We’re optimistic that it will bring change in terms of economy, not just in terms of governance. We are expecting that after we finalize this, or through this act or legislation, or when the government seat is transferred, further attention will also be given to other areas in need,” he told INQUIRER.net via phone call.

The Bangsamoro Government’s seat will be transferred from Cotabato City to Parang, Maguindanao. This was after the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Bill No. 43, was approved on its third and final hearing on Monday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Bangsamoro Information Office said Parang is a “dynamic coastal municipality” in Maguindanao province, adding that it has an extensive land area of 850.78 kilometers, making up at least 8.53 percent of Maguindanao’s total area.

RELATED STORY:

JMS

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>