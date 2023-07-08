Lawmaker: NBI apology not enough

A Makabayan lawmaker won’t let the National Bureau of Investigation get away with just an apology over the “sexy” dance number at its command conference in a posh hotel last month.

House Assistant Minority Leader Rep. Arlene Brosas is pushing a House probe of the controversial incident, stressing that NBI Director Medardo de Lemos’ apology won’t suffice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not enough for the NBI chief to say sorry for that sexy dance number after the NBI command conference. Someone should be held accountable. We need an independent and thorough investigation on the matter,” Brosas said.

In a statement on Saturday, the lawmaker stressed that all government agencies and officials “must strictly adhere to the code of conduct and ethical standards.”

FEATURED STORIES

“They should not, in any way, condone the explicit objectification of women most especially during an official function. It is a shame if the NBI would find a way out of the mess by mere apology,” Brosas said.

The Gabriela Women’s party list representative has vowed to file a House resolution asking the House women and gender equality panel to investigate the incident.

She made the remarks after the NBI apologized for the provocative dance number at its June 30 command conference at the Diamond Hotel in Manila.

De Lemos said the dance performance at the end of the command conference was part of a “fellowship” activity where regional and national officers can “bond.”

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>