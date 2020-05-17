Lawmaker seeks suspension of PhilHealth contribution hike

A lawmaker is asking President Rodrigo Duterte to suspend the increase in Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (Philhealth) contributions amid “economic hardships” due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Bulacan Rep. Florida Robes filed Resolution 862, which seeks to defer the implementation of PhilHealth Circular 2019-0009, which raises the rate of direct contributors to 3 percent of their basic salaries starting 2020.

The circular released in accordance with Republic Act 11223 or the Universal Health Care Act also prescribes an increment of 0.5 percent every year thereafter until it reaches the 5 percent limit in 2025.

Robes asked for a reprieve, especially for doctors and healthcare professionals. She said that the income floor was fixed at P10,000 during the 5-year period, while salary ceiling will gradually increase by P10,000 each year until it reaches P100,000 in 2025.

However, Robes said that “the increase in premium contribution, health care professionals, including those working in the provinces, have to shell out at least P60,000 to P100,000 to get their Philhealth accreditation.”

Robes pointed out that doctors and other health professionals have expressed difficulty of paying for their accreditation due to the physical and economic challenges caused by the pandemic. She cited a statement from the Philippine Medical Association, saying that the new rates are unduly burdening their members especially those in the provinces who only earn average income.

“Doctors are extremely burdened by this increase because they are also imposed at least a five (5) percent withholding tax rate from their professional fees. On top of the increased accreditation fees and tax burden, doctors are left at the mercy of Philhealth which sometimes denies their claims or oftentimes delays the remittance of their entitlements,” she said.

“In this difficult period, our healthcare workers are touted to be our true heroes because they risk their lives and that of their families in order to save lives. As a society, it is high time we should try to repay their unparalleled service to the country and humanity by making sure that they are not subjected to more unwarranted burdens,” she added.