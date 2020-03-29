Lawmaker to DA: Help local farmers

Magsasaka party-list Rep. Argel Cabatbat has urged the Department of Agriculture (DA) to support local farmers to ensure their livelihood and the country’s food security amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis.

Cabatbat said the DA can use part of the P32 billion budget it sought from the supplemental budget for Covid response to help farmers.

“Ilagay natin ang pera sa pagbili ng ating sariling bigas, sa pagpondo ng mga binhi at pataba para sa susunod na cropping season, sa pag-kontrata sa mga magsasaka na ibenta sa gobyerno ang kanilang ani, at sa pag-kontrol ng presyo ng mga pribadong warehouses habang tayo ay nasa panahon ng krisis (the money should be used in buying local rice produce, in funding seedlings and fertilizers for the next cropping season, in making deals with the farmers to sell their produce to the government, and in controlling the private warehouses while we are in the time of crisis),” Cabatbat said.

Cabatbat said that during the quarantine period, prices of agricultural products such as rice, fruits, and vegetables have gone up and some stores closed for lack of supply.

He proposed that the local produce in provinces be incorporated in relief packs to provide nutritious food to the people. DIVINA NOVA JOY DELA CRUZ