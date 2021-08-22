Lawmaker urges probe of Dito’s ‘broken promises’

ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro asked Congress to investigate Dito Telecommunity for allegedly failing to deliver on its promises.

Castro said Dito should be meted a penalty commensurate to its shortcomings.

“Nag-oppose kami diyan sa Dito telco na ‘yan dahil before pa aprubahan ang another 25 years franchise niyan, wala namang natupad sa mga promise nito,” she said.

“At isa pa, controlled ito ng China Telecom na maaaring threat sa national security.”

Castro said that the third telco had promised to provide services to 37% of the population on its first year of rollout. However, the Dito had not even covered 37% of its targeted customers as it used population data in 2015 and not in 2021, where nine million residents have been added.

Dito also promised to maintain an average minimum internet speed of 27 MBPS. However, a test conducted in Manila showed it only had 3 MBPS upload and 4 MBPS download speeds.

Castro pushed an investigation to confirm reports that Dito had only set up 1,600 cell towers in the country based on the technical audit of the National Telecommunications Commission in January 2021. She said this is below the promised 2,500 cell towers.



In February 2021, the National Telecommunications Commission said that Dito passed a technical audit conducted by R.G. Manabat & Co.

Castro said that Dito could have been a big help to students studying at home had it fulfilled its promises.

She cited reports that reached her office that the third telco rolled out in highly urbanized cities like Metro Manila and cities in Visayas and Mindanao. To avail of Dito’s services, one has to buy 4G handsets.

Dito Telecommunity Corporation, formerly Mislatel consortium, was awarded a certificate of public convenience and necessity in 2019.