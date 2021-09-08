Lawmaker working for Domagoso-Pacquiao in 2022

BUHAY Rep. Jose “Lito” Atienza Jr. disclosed on Wednesday that he was working to convince Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso and Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao to team up in the 2022 elections.

“Ako, I am still hoping magsama iyang dalawang iyan (As for me, I am still hoping that the two of them will team up)”, Atienza said in the Ugnayan sa Batasan media forum.

“I believe that two people who could promise serious changes in the political directions of the nation would be Manny Pacquiao and Isko Moreno,” said Atienza.

Atienza said that he will do everything he can to convince the two to unite in the 2022 elections.

He also said, “Unity is very important in facing up to the power and resources of the administration.”

Atienza said that he had talked to Moreno and Pacquiao individually, and that the initial reaction was “open” but “not enthusiastic”.

Atienza said that he will try his best to get a formal meeting between the groups of Moreno and Pacquiao.