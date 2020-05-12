Lawmakers ask Cayetano to tackle 12 ABS-CBN franchise bills immediately

AUTHORS of the 12 bills to renew the ABS-CBN franchise asked Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano to facilitate deliberations immediately.

The 14 lawmakers issued a joint statement and sent a letter to Cayetano on Tuesday to register their appeal and frustration over the National Telecommunications Commission’s issuance of a cease and desist order against the network that “has even placed in a bad light” the House of Representatives.

“The Committee and the House are now being blamed for the shutdown of the network and for being off the air since then, as well as the displacement of thousands of its employees and workers. That the citizenry also lost one of their main sources of credible and efficient news and information in this time of crisis brought by the Covid-19 pandemic was also largely blamed on our chamber,” they said.

While the lawmakers registered “strong exceptions to NTC’s trickery and the Office of the Solicitor General’s interventionist action,” they pushed that “the House now has the primary duty and responsibility to put an end to the uncertainties and confusion brought by the pendency of the application of renewal of the ABC-CBN’s franchise.”

“It is in this spirit that we call on the leadership of the House, led by Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, to rise to the challenges brought by this shutdown and call for the immediate convening of the Committee on Legislative Franchise so that it can tackle with dispatch the pending renewal bills for consideration,” they added.

The lawmakers also pointed out that while Covid-19 measures were priority, “resolving the ABS-CBN issue the soonest is equally important given the impact, economically and politically, of its continued shutdown in this time of crisis.”

The authors and signatories of the letter were Deputy Speakers Rosemarie “Baby” Arenas, Johnny Pimentel, Vilma Santos-Recto, Deputy Minority Leader Carlos Isagani Zarate, and Reps. Arlene Brosas, Josephine Ramirez-Sato, France Castro, Rufus Rodriguez, Micaela Violago, Ferdinand Gaite, Sol Aragones, Eufemia Cullamat, Joy Myra Tambunting, and Sarah Jane Elago. DIVINA NOVA JOY DELA CRUZ