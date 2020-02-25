Lawmen seize P1.1M worth of ‘shabu’ from 3 suspects in QC buy-bust

MANILA, Philippines — Police officers and drug enforcement agents arrested three suspects and seized from them more than P1 million worth of crystal meth in a buy-bust operation in Fairview, Quezon City on Tuesday night.

The Quezon City Police District identified the suspects as Amad Arajil, 33, of Quezon City; Mico Jay Ferrer, 25, of Quezon City; and Jesus Mendiola, 50, of Marikina.

Members of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Novaliches Police Station and the Fairview Police Station and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Quezon City launched the buy-bust operation at 7:15 p.m.

Seized from the bust were 175 grams of shabu worth P1,190,000, cellphone, belt bag, marked money worth P1,000, boodle money worth P99,000, black pouch and a red pack.

Suspects are detained at Quezon City Novaliches police station and will face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

