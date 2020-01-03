Lawyer, 73, shot outside home in Dumaguete City

DUMAGUETE CITY –– A lawyer based in this city is in serious condition after unidentified gunmen shot him outside his home at Ma. Asuncion Village in Barangay Daro around 8:30 a.m. Friday, January 3.

Lawyer Ray Moncada, 73, went to his house’s gate after the shooter pressed the buzzer.

ADVERTISEMENT

When he saw the gun, he ran back to his house as the gunman tried to shoot him.

Of the six slugs recovered by police from the scene of the crime, only one bullet hit Moncada on his side.

FEATURED STORIES

He was immediately brought to a local hospital.

Police are investigating the motive of the shooter by digging into the cases he was handling.

Police also found a death threat in the passenger seat of his car, but the investigators did not divulge details of the note.

In May 2013, Moncada’s house was hit by an explosion of an improvised explosive device, although nobody was injured at that time./lzb

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ