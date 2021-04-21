Lazada and ComfortDelGro Taxi Announce In-app Partnership Offering Taxi Bookings On Leading Shopping and Lifestyle Platform

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Lazada, Southeast Asia’s leading eCommerce platform, and ComfortDelGro Taxi, Singapore’s leading taxi operator, today announced a partnership that will allow shoppers in Singapore to book ComfortDelGro cabs within the Lazada app, providing shoppers with a superior app experience.



With digitally-savvy Singaporeans turning to online services and solutions to suit their lifestyle, the latest partnership between the two service leaders means that customers can conveniently book taxis without exiting the Lazada app, allowing them to browse and shop uninterrupted.

Integrating taxi-booking services within the app is a first for an eCommerce platform in Singapore, boosting Lazada’s offerings and relevance as a one-stop destination for customers’ daily needs. The partnership also sees ComfortDelGro Taxi expand its reach by tapping into Lazada’s wide customer base, particularly the younger demographic of shoppers who frequent the platform.

Lazada saw triple-digit order volume growth across Southeast Asia in Q4 2020, with paradigm shifts in shopper behaviour as people turned to eCommerce for their shopping and grocery needs in a time when countries are in various states of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. eCommerce was also embraced by businesses as a means to diversify revenue streams, with the number of LazMall Singapore stores increasing by 140% year-on-year.

“We are excited to be the first and only eCommerce platform in Singapore to offer customers taxi-booking services within a shopping app, and through ComfortDelGro Taxi, a familiar and trusted homegrown taxi operator no less,” said James Chang, CEO of Lazada Singapore.

“This will enrich the shoppertainment experience for customers who are already browsing, playing games, and watching livestreams on the app, and with the added convenience of booking taxis, customers can utilise one app to shop, play and travel. We look forward to a successful partnership with ComfortDelGro Taxi, to explore more value-adding services that our shoppers appreciate.”

Ang Wei Neng, CEO of ComfortDelGro Taxi is equally excited about the partnership. He said: “It has always been our aim to have our taxi booking services within reach of shoppers. What better way to do it than to have our booking services readily accessible through the Lazada app, one of the most popular platforms today. We hope that shoppers will find the experience – from shopping to travelling – a seamless one.”

As part of the collaboration, there will be a six-month long promotion that gives Lazada shoppers 4% off all ComfortDelGro taxi booking trips. Customers can also enjoy greater savings by purchasing and redeeming rides booked through Lazada using promotional codes from the ComfortDelGro LazMall store.

Shoppers can book ComfortDelGro taxis directly from the Lazada app, accessible from the homepage by clicking the tile “ComfortDelGro”.

About Lazada Group

Founded in 2012, Lazada Group is the leading eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia. We are accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. With the largest logistics and payments networks in the region, Lazada is a part of our consumers’ daily lives in the region and we aim to serve 300 million shoppers by 2030. Since 2016, Lazada is the Southeast Asia flagship platform of the Alibaba Group powered by its world-class technology infrastructure.

About ComfortDelGro

ComfortDelGro is one of the world’s largest land transport companies with a total fleet size of over 40,000 buses, taxis and rental vehicles. We also run 83km of light and heavy rail networks in Singapore. Our global operations span seven countries – Singapore, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Vietnam and Malaysia. In Singapore, ComfortDelGro operates about 10,000 Comfort and CityCab taxis.

