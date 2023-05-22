Lazada Launches First Southeast Asian eCommerce Marketing Solutions Self-Certification Website to Empower Businesses to Grow

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lazada Group has launched lazadasolutions.com, the eCommerce platform’s new e-learning website that offers users bite-sized, self-guided courses on Lazada Sponsored Solutions (LSS) to anyone, with the option to receive Lazada Sponsored Solutions SMART certification upon the completion of key lesson modules.



Lazada is the first eCommerce player in Southeast Asia to launch self-certification programs in the region

The website also features case studies of real-world applications of LSS by businesses on the Lazada platform. The website is aimed at brands, sellers and agencies to better understand and utilize LSS, and to gain credibility and recognition for their skill and expertise in growing businesses.

“We are pleased to be the first eCommerce player in Southeast Asia to launch and drive self-certification programmes in the region at this scale. Lazada’s mission has always been about accelerating progress through commerce and technology, and lazadasolutions.com highlights our commitment to empower our brands, sellers and partner agencies by providing them quality education and certifications to grow and succeed on our platform,” Chandana Sunder, Senior Vice President, LazMall Marketing Solutions, Lazada Group.

Lazadasolutions.com courses are structured with estimated average completion times for each module, enabling users to learn at their own pace. Lazada Solutions SMART certification programs are free to access on any device so that anyone can get certified regardless of their level of familiarity with Lazada Sponsored Solutions. The website’s library of free lessons and study guides are easy to navigate to identify learning modules relevant to each user.

Certification to boost credibility

Lazada Solutions SMART Certification allows users to authenticate their proficiency in Lazada Sponsored Solutions, and is now available in Beginner level, with Advanced and Expert levels to follow. Users can earn a Lazada Sponsored Solutions digital badge for display on their social profiles such as LinkedIn upon successful completion of a certification assessment.

Available soon in five Southeast Asian languages

All courses, certifications and education materials are currently available in English, with Simplified Chinese, Bahasa Indonesia, Thai and Vietnamese versions scheduled for release in the second half of the year.

Visit lazadasolutions.com now to learn more about Lazada Sponsored Solutions and start your certification journey today!

About Lazada Group

Lazada Group is Southeast Asia’s pioneer eCommerce platform. For the last 10 years, Lazada has been accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. Today, a thriving local ecosystem links about 160 million active users to more than one million actively-selling sellers every month, who are transacting safely and securely via trusted payments channels and Lazada Wallet, receiving parcels through a homegrown logistics network that has become the largest in the region. With a vision to achieve USD100 billion annual GMV, Lazada aims to serve 300 million shoppers by 2030, and be the best at enabling brands and sellers in digitalizing their businesses.