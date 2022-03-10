SINGAPORE, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Southeast Asia’s leading eCommerce platform Lazada rolls out realistic AI and AR-powered Virtual Try-On[1] to shoppers, enabling beauty lovers around the region to instantly sample products with pictures or live videos of themselves before making a purchase.



Lazada launches new augmented reality virtual try-on for beauty lovers

Leveraging Perfect Corp’s award-winning try-on platform, consumers have been able to preview their looks with the in-store experience in their homes via the LazMall flagship stores of Bobbi Brown, Estée Lauder and M.A.C. Over the last three months, signature products[2] from the three beauty brands such as foundation for any skin tone adapted to different textures, mattes, sheens, glosses, as well as over 200 lip and eye colours are available through the Virtual Try-On feature.

Users are able to truly immerse themselves with hyper-realistic virtual makeovers, try-on beauty products in real-time with true-to-life results. The ultra-personalised experience is straightforward and instantaneous, increasing customer satisfaction and confidence, and helping create great shopping journeys, without the need for physical product sampling.



Lazada user trying on beauty products in real-time

“Here at Perfect Corp, we pride ourselves on delivering market-reading AI and AR-powered virtual makeup try-on solutions that seamlessly integrate into our brand partners’ channels, and help them create high touch, customized, and ultra-realistic virtual shopping experiences,” said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “We are excited to partner with Lazada to bring our revolutionary solutions to their customers.”

In 2019, the Lazada app enabled beauty lovers to virtually try on lipstick shades with Magic Mirror, an augmented reality selfie video camera. “With Lazada’s shoppertainment strategy, we are excited to collaborate with more partners and introduce new virtual enhancements to uplift consumers’ experiences especially as eCommerce becomes an integrated part of lifestyles in Southeast Asia,” said James Chang, Chief Business Officer, Lazada Group. “This latest successful pilot is testament to the great partnerships we have and our commitment to scale up such immersive real-world experiences with more brands and products. Shoppers will definitely get to easily discover and try more new products while having fun with their friends and family when shopping on the platform.”

To get started, consumers can visit the official LazMall flagship stores of Bobbi Brown, Estée Lauder and M.A.C. to choose a product to sample. Tap the “Try AR” icon and test out various swatches on a live video of themselves to instantly find the optimal shade before making a purchase. Shoppers can also chat live with a makeup artist for further assistance.

Visit the brands’ official flagship stores on LazMall and test out the Virtual Try-On technology for yourself today:

About Lazada Group

Founded in 2012, Lazada Group is the leading eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia. We are accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. With the largest logistics and payments networks in the region, Lazada is part of our consumers’ daily lives in the region and we aim to serve 300 million shoppers by 2030. Since 2016, Lazada has been the Southeast Asia flagship platform of Alibaba Group powered by its world-class technology infrastructure.

About Perfect Corp

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming the consumer shopping experience through innovative digital technologies for businesses and consumers. Recognized as the AI and AR powerhouse, our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to offer results-driven, interactive, and sustainable digital-first beauty and fashion tech business solutions for brands and retailers. On the consumer side, with over 950 million downloads globally, the immersive collection of YouCam apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, provide a platform for individuals to virtually try-on products, looks, and styles conveniently from their smart device. Learn more at www.perfectcorp.com.