“Lea Michele apologizes after ‘Glee’ co-star accused her of unpleasant behavior on set”

Hollywood actress Lea Michele knows she has still work to do to achieve her best self and take responsibility for her actions.

Lea Michele took to social media to apologize after she was called out by her Glee co-star Samantha Ware for allegedly inflicting “traumatic microaggressions” towards her while shooting the show.

On May 30, Lea tweeted, “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter.”

To which Samantha replied, “LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF YOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD.”

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD… https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

On June 3, Lea released a statement on Instagram to address the said matter.

“One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people’s perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face,” Lea said.

She then apologized for her behavior in the past which hurt others.

“While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point. What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.

“Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused,” she stated.

The former Glee star vowed to change for the better and learn from her mistakes as she wants to be a role model to her future child.

“I am a couple of months from becoming a mother and I know I need to keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions, so that I can be a real role model for my child and so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from me,” she said.

READ: ‘Glee’ star Lea Michele is pregnant

Lea concluded, “I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience.”