“Lea Salonga chooses ‘optimism’ as ABS-CBN franchise junked”

Lea Salonga made this statement on Twitter on Friday as she aired her thoughts on the Congress’ decision to deny her home network ABS-CBN from securing a fresh 25-year franchise.

“We can’t always control what happens around us, but we can control how we react,” tweeted the broadway star, after the

House legislative franchises committee, in a vote of 70-11, effectively shuttered ABS-CBN’s free-TV and radio broadcast permanently.

Saying she prefers “optimism” rather than “vengeance and hate” during this difficult time, Lea said: “In every crisis, there is opportunity. We need to take the time to figure out what that’ll be. Tomorrow is another day. Must create.”

However, Lea admitted that she, too, was stunned by the lawmaker’s decision to vote against renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise, which ensured that the network stays off the air and which puts at risk the job security of some 11,000 employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But not gonna lie….. sat at my kitchen table in stunned silence for much of the day trying to make sense of things… I ask for kindness please, not for myself, but for everyone else hurting today. Sigh… paano ba ‘to…” she continued.

“Vacillating between being okay and not being okay. Sabi nga ni Jessie J, mIt’s okay not to be okay.’ So I’m going to let myself not be okay, and be okay with that,” she added.

Lea joined a chorus of celebrities in condemning the House committee verdict to deny the renewal of ABS-CBN. Other stars include Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis, Liza Soberano, and Vice Ganda.

The verdict comes two months after the network was issued a cease-and-desist order by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) over its lapsed franchise.

In a statement, ABS-CBN said it opted for an early renewal application in September 2014 and “went through the normal legislative process.” However, the network faced several roadblocks, especially under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, who had repeatedly vowed to block its franchise renewal.