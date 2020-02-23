“Lea Salonga clueless that Sarah-Matteo wedding was happening: ‘I am shocked’”

Lea Salonga applauded Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli for pulling off such a top secret event.

“None of us knew.”

These were the words of Lea Salonga when asked about the “secret wedding” of Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo on Thursday, February 20.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, the Broadway Diva remarked that she was completely clueless that the wedding was happening.

“I am shocked. None of us knew. None of us from the show, from the network, but I’m happy for her,” she said.

Lea is Sarah’s fellow coach in the newest season of “ The Voice Teens .”

The singer applauded the couple for organizing such a top secret event.

“To be able to pull that off, that’s a feat. That is a crowning achievement, na they knew who to trust. He really loves her,” Lea stated.

Sarah and Matteo announced their engagement in November last year.

On Friday, police reported that Matteo was involved in an altercation on his wedding day, allegedly punching a bodyguard for telling Sarah’s mom Divine, that the union was happening that day.

READ: Matteo Guidicelli: ‘Wala akong sinuntok’

In another interview with ABS-CBN News, Matteo denied the said allegations.