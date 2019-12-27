“Lea Salonga congratulates Aga Muhlach for his MMFF movie entry”
Lea Salonga now understands why Aga Muhlach wasn’t able to attend her shows this year.
Broadway star Lea Salonga took to Twitter to congratulate actor Aga Muhlach for his portrayal in the movie Miracle in Cell No. 7 which is one of the official entries in this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).
“Would you look at that! Well-deserved, my friend. Now I understand why you weren’t able to see my shows this year; you were far too busy with this! Congratulations on this latest success!” she wrote.
Would you look at that! Well-deserved, my friend. Now I understand why you weren’t able to see my shows this year; you were far too busy with this! Congratulations on this latest success! https://t.co/pfaeI1e0G5
— Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) December 25, 2019
Aga and Lea worked together as a love team in hit films Bakit Labis Kitang Mahal (1992) and Sana Maulit Muli (1995). Though the two never became real-life lovers, the former matinee idol admitted that he once fell in love with Lea in a touching love letter he wrote for her book, Playlist — A Celebration of 35 Years, which went viral in 2017.
READ: Lea Salonga, nag-react sa viral na old love letter para sa kanya ni Aga Muhlach
In a separate interview, Lea said that she was shocked about the letter and explained that ‘timing’ was one of the factors why they never became an item.
READ: Lea Salonga reveals the reason why Aga Muhlach never became her boyfriend
“Bad timing talaga because when we were shooting ‘Bakit Labis Kitang Mahal,’ ako iyong may boyfriend sa totoong buhay. Noong ‘Sana Maulit Muli,’ during the first part, umiiyak-iyak siya because he had just broken up with a girlfriend,” she recalled.