“Lea Salonga gets into baking, shares ‘hearty and healing’ home baked bread”

Lea Salonga shares that her family has been enjoying eating home baked bread together.

Like most of the people during quarantine, Broadway star Lea Salonga has turned to baking as a hobby at home. The singer shared a snapshot of her baked bread on social media on Monday, September 21, much to the delight of her fans.

“We come together over one of the most basic things: bread. Home baked bread,” she remarked.

Lea continued, “The members of my little family engage in different activities throughout the day (Nic is back in school now), but we do come together for meals which often includes this bread. It’s hearty and healing, and we all enjoy eating it.”

Lea said that she is looking forward to sharing more baked bread with her family stating, “Here’s to many more loaves to come, and many more simple meals to share!”

In an interview with yummy.ph last July, Lea shared about her baking journey.

The Voice of the Philippines coach shared that one of the breads she has been fond of baking this quarantine is the Japanese milk bread.

“[It’s] so good toasted, with a slathering of butter,” she shared in the interview.

According to Lea, she found the recipe in the New York Times and has been practicing to bake it ever since with the help of some YouTube tutorials.

On her advice for first time bakers, she shared, “If your first loaf is a fail, don’t let this discourage you from trying again. Look online for pro tips (there are a lot of them) as well as well-loved recipes. Once you get the hang of baking a basic loaf of bread, the possibilities are endless!”