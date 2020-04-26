“Lea Salonga joins star-studded online concert for Stephen Sondheim’s 90th birthday”

Lea Salonga will take part in the online show alongside Meryl Streep, Jake Gyllenhaal, Neil Patrick Harris and more.

Photo credit: @MsLeaSalonga Twitter Page and Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Lea Salonga is set to perform in the star-studded online concert titled “Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration,” which is happening this weekend.

Lea will join artists like Meryl Streep, Jake Gyllenhaal, Neil Patrick Harris, Annaleigh Ashford, and Laura Benanti, among others.

The concert is happening to mark the 90th birthday of composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim. Some of his popular works include “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” “Merrily We Roll Along,” “Sunday in the Park with George,”” Into the Woods,” and many more.

On Twitter, Lea expressed her elation to be part of the online concert.

“OH MY GOODNESS THIS IS HAPPENING!” she exclaimed.

OH MY GOODNESS THIS IS HAPPENING!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/CZT1Sma8lK — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) April 24, 2020

The show will be a fundraiser as well for ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty), an organization, which aims to transform the lives of the youth through art.

READ: Lea Salonga raises 1.7 million pesos for COVID-19 frontliners

Hosted by Raul Esparza, it is happening on April 26 at 8:00PM ET (US time) on Broadway.com and Broadway.com’s YouTube channel.