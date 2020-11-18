“Lea Salonga outraged at DepEd learning module for tagging tattoos as a symbol of being a criminal”

Lea Salonga called out DepEd’s learning module because of its derogatory remark about tattoos.

Lea Salonga took to social media to call out the Department of Education’s learning module anew.

On her Facebook page, Lea was appalled at the derogatory remark of the learning module about tattoos.

Lea posted: “Okay, someone would need to tell me if this thing is really ok’d by the DepEd. And if so, WHAT KIND OF BS IS THIS???

“For the benefit of my friends that don’t speak the language, here’s a rough translation of the encircled part:

“A tattoo is a symbol of _________.

A. being a criminal

B. being a slave

C. courage and beauty

D. having low standing in society.”

Lea shared that the answer key of DepEd says the correct answer is letter A.

“According to the DepEd answer key, letter A is the correct answer. (For the love of God…) I am THIS CLOSE to getting a tattoo, if only to prove a point.”

“Can someone upload a photo of the full, unedited sheet? That whole LETTER A thing covers the rest of it, and we need some context,” Lea wrote.

This is not the first time that Lea called out the DepEd for its learning modules.

In October, she was horrified when the learning module tagged an owl as an “ostrich.”

She was also appalled by a test in the module wherein students are asked to match color of the crayons to its correct name only to see that the module page itself was not in black and white and definitely xnot colored.

“Okay for those of you that don’t understand Filipino, that means, ‘Match each crayon to its correct name. A is violet, B is blue, C is green, D is red, and E is yellow.’ HOW, HA? HOW? TELL ME, HOOOOOOOOW???” she said.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, printed modules have been distributed by DepEd this year as an alternative learning delivery mode since most students don’t have gadgets or good internet.