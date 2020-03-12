“Lea Salonga reacts to Moira dela Torre singing ‘Reflection’ for local release of ‘Mulan’”

Lea Salonga provided the singing voice of Mulan in the 1998 Disney animated film.

Lea Salonga expressed her elation for Moira dela Torre who will be singing the song “Reflection” for the local release of the live-action adaptation of Mulan. It can be recalled that Lea provided the singing voice of Mulan in the 1998 Disney animated movie.

“I’m very happy and thrilled that Moira, the voice of this new generation of artists, has been handpicked to perform the song REFLECTION for the Philippine market,” Lea said as tweeted by ABS-CBN News reporter MJ Felipe.

It was on Wednesday, March 11, when Disney Philippines announced that Moira’s version of “Reflection” will be out very soon.

On Instagram, Moira described this project as a “full circle moment” for her.

“When I was a young girl, the first song I ever got to sing on my own in front of an audience was ‘Reflection’ from Disney’s Mulan. And now, almost 18 years later, I get to sing it in front of the world,” Moira shared.

She added, “I can’t even begin to describe how honored I feel to have been chosen to sing my own rendition of “Reflection”, not just because it’s one of the most beloved Disney songs, but because of how meaningful it has been in my life as an artist.”