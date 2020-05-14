“Lea Salonga reschedules North American concert tour to 2021”

Lea Salonga shares new concert tour dates happening in 2021.

Lea Salonga postponed her 2020 Fall North American concert tour and rescheduled it to 2021. This is the second time that the Broadway star and her team had to push back her tour due to the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Out of an abundance of caution, with our fans and on our own tour family in mind, we have made the decision to postpone my 2020 Fall North American concert tour,” Lea posted on social media.

We’ll be back in 2021 and all stronger than before. In the meanwhile, stay safe and stay healthy! ❤️ Posted by Lea Salonga on Wednesday, 13 May 2020

She continued, “We have a long road ahead and while I ache for the day we can all gather and share music for a few hours, we will wait until it is entirely safe to do so. For a second time, we are grateful to have been able to quickly reschedule almost all of the dates to Fall 2021.”

Lea shared the complete new 2021 tour dates in her post.

She also said that she will also be announcing additional 2021 tour dates soon.