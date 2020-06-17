Leachon quits as special adviser of Covid task force

PHYSICIAN and health reform advocate Anthony Leachon left his post as special adviser at the National Task Force on Covid-19 (NTF-Covid 19) because of its “loss of focus” on data management, risk communication, among others.

“It’s with deepest regret that I announce that I am not anymore the Special Adviser of National Adviser-Covid-19 effective today,” Leachon said over his Twitter account on Wednesday, days after he expressed his disappointment at the Department of Health (DoH) as the lead agency in the fight against the new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“I have my full respect for Secretary Charlie Galvez and we will remain as good friends. Lots of good memories. But I have to move on,” Leachon said, referring to National Action Plan Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez Jr., the concurrent presidential peace process adviser.

Forced to resign?



During an interview over CNN Philippines later in the day, Leachon disclosed that he spoke with Galvez on Tuesday night.

“I think I was asked to resign, that’s the real [reason for my departure],” he said in a mix of Filipino and English. “But I think it’s an acceptance on my part because I don’t want to add burden to Secretary Galvez and I have the highest respect for Secretary Galvez.”

He said Galvez told him that he spoke first with Palace spokesman Harry Roque and Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd about his posts on social media and said that the “manner I communicated to the public as to the many lapses of the Department of Health did not sit well with them”.

He also admitted that he was somehow hurt over his departure from the task force, noting that he knows he can be valuable to the government’s crusade in containing and resolving the health crisis.

“Usually, when you work with an institution, then you must align with the institution. So, I think that is where I lack but I cannot hold back on being transparent in terms of my communicating to the public,” Leachon said.

Galvez has yet to release an official statement detailing the resignation of Leachon from the task force as of posting time.