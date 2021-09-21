Lead the Way: The 21st Acpapp national convention

THE roller coaster ride we are in during this pandemic has had us experiencing a variety of emotions – uncertainty, anxiety, grief, fear and loneliness, among others – but it has also taught us gratitude for what we have, appreciation for other people and awareness that we are all living on borrowed time.

As accountants and business professionals, the role we play is that of “economic frontliners.” We may not be clad in professional protective equipment and in hospitals saving lives but we carry on with our task to help keep the economy afloat. However, the health crisis has increased the complexity surrounding accounting and accountability of organizations. There was a sudden shift of work from in-person to virtual platforms and many of us are still adjusting. Though luckier than those who have no means to work from home, we experienced our own share of challenges in adapting to the new normal – some have experienced burnout, confusion and a general lack of fulfillment. But as in so many occasions when accountants get tired, we do not give up. We just need that extra cup of coffee, that extra hour of sleep and some inspiration to remind us again why we do what we do and why it is important that we keep fulfilling our responsibilities.

Next month, or from October 6 to 8, the Association of Certified Public Accountants in Public Practice (Acpapp) will be having its 21st Annual National Convention – its second virtual one – with the theme “Lead the Way: Recovery through Transformation and Innovation.” It’s that time of the year when we can grow together, in the safety of our homes, by gaining new insights and perspectives on how we can react, respond, recover and thrive during the pandemic.

The following thought and action leaders will be the speakers at the event: Len Jui, deputy chairman of the International Accounting Standards Board; Solita “Winnie” Monsod, professor emeritus of economics at the University of the Philippines; Emilio Aquino, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); Chuchi Fonacier, deputy governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas; representatives from the Cooperative Development Authority and the Bureau of Internal Revenue; Marvin Galang, founder and president of JuanTax; Noe Quiñanola, chairman of the Professional Regulation Commission-Board of Accountancy; Emmanuel Artiza, general accountant at the Office of the General Accountant, SEC; Joy Tan-Chi Mendoza, councilor and author; Antonis Diolas, head of audit and assurance, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants; and Heidi Mendoza, former undersecretary general of the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight. These highly respected leaders will share their insights on issues affecting our profession.

To add more flavor to the event, Danilo Alas and Marycris Oplas of Alas Oplas & Co., CPAs; Jerome Antonio Constantino and Katherine Constantino of Constantino & Partners; and George Villaruz and Normita Villaruz of Villaruz and Villaruz & Co., CPAs will be speaking from their wisdom and experience about work, life and love balance – an elusive ideal for most young accountants like me – and on the things that really matter.

There is a lot to learn from this year’s lineup of speakers. And not only that. It is always more fun in the Acpapp because there will be a lot of games and raffle prizes at stake. We will surely be at the edge of our seats.

Ultimately, may this event remind us again about the true meaning of our profession and push us forward to realize our duty as accountants and economic frontliners amid these trying times. You can register via https://forms.gle/8jEHXMx4PSGSZzjq7.



Kristine Ismael is a partner of Ismael and Co., CPAs based in Baguio City. She is also an active member of the Association of Certified Public Accountants in Public Practice. Views in this article are personal to the author and do not represent that of the organizations she is connected with.