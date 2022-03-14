Leading Internet Organizations Partner to Transform Internet Access in Asia Pacific Region

The Internet Society and leading organizations in Asia-Pacific commit to the development of Internet Exchange Points to enhance Internet affordability, quality, and reliability

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Asia Pacific Internet organizations and the Internet Society today announced the signing of a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen and support the development of Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) in Asia-Pacific.



IXPs are technical infrastructures that enable a faster, cheaper, and more reliable internet experience by bringing multiple networks from the private, public, and educational sectors together to connect and exchange Internet traffic. IXPs can help countries tap into the global Internet economy by improving a country’s access to the Internet, opening a world of possibilities with minimal investment.

The memorandum would serve the whole Asia-Pacific region but will benefit most of the nations whose local Internet traffic is exchanged over international links. This includes landlocked countries, emerging economies that require more localization of their Internet traffic, and small island developing states.

The signatories are committed to mobilizing joint resources to facilitate the development of IXPs in the Asia-Pacific region, and include:

The Internet Society – A global non-profit organization whose mission is to support and promote the development of the Internet as global technical infrastructure, a resource to enrich people’s lives, and a force for good in society.

– A global non-profit organization whose mission is to support and promote the development of the Internet as global technical infrastructure, a resource to enrich people’s lives, and a force for good in society. The Asia Pacific Internet Exchange Association (APIX) – An association of IXPs in the Asia-Pacific region that serves as a forum for knowledge sharing and technical collaboration.

– An association of IXPs in the region that serves as a forum for knowledge sharing and technical collaboration. APNIC (Asia Pacific Network Information Centre) – The Regional Internet Registry (RIR) for the Asia Pacific . In addition to distributing and managing Internet number resources, APNIC has supported Internet infrastructure deployment and capacity building in the region for more than 20 years.

– The Regional Internet Registry (RIR) for the . In addition to distributing and managing Internet number resources, APNIC has supported Internet infrastructure deployment and capacity building in the region for more than 20 years. The APNIC Foundation – A foundation whose mission is to increase investment in Internet development in the Asia-Pacific region through various partnerships focused on education and training, human capacity building, community development, research, and related projects and activities.

Partner Quotes

“The signing of this joint MoU signifies the Internet Society’s commitment to partnering with organizations in the Asia-Pacific region to develop IXPs, which will enable the local exchange of Internet traffic, reducing the reliance on international gateways. This partnership will benefit businesses and consumers alike through improved affordability and quality of access through the provision of more direct network connections.”

Naveed Ul Haq, Regional Infrastructure and Connectivity Director at the Internet Society.

“APNIC has long supported the development of not-for-profit Internet Exchanges in the Asia Pacific. By working together with ISOC, APIX and the APNIC Foundation, we can accelerate the growth of IXPs in the region to benefit more communities faster.”

Che-Hoo Cheng, Infrastructure & Development Director, APNIC.

“The APNIC Foundation is very pleased to be part of this exciting new initiative to assist in the further development of not-for-profit IXPs in the Asia Pacific. Under the Foundation’s recently approved Strategic Plan the Foundation has a clear commitment to support infrastructure development under the Strategic Pillar focused on Meaningful Impact. We look forward to working with the initiative’s other partners and building a strong track record of collaboration, cooperation, and achievement.”

Duncan Macintosh, CEO, APNIC Foundation.

“Our mission is to populate open and neutral internet exchanges in APAC region as well as to share knowledge and experiences among the existing and established internet exchanges. The collaboration with ISOC, APNIC, and APNIC Foundation will accelerate to develop IXPs more and more, which will bring stable, reliable, and affordable internet infrastructure in this region. The APIX is very happy to take an important role in this collaboration.”

Katsuyasu Toyama, APIX Steering Committee.

To learn more, visit the Internet Society’s page on how IXPs make the Internet faster and more affordable.

About the Internet Society



Founded in 1992 by Internet pioneers, the Internet Society celebrates its 30th anniversary this year as a global non-profit organization working to ensure the Internet remains a force for good for everyone. Through its community of members, special interest groups, and 120+ chapters around the world, the organization defends and promotes Internet policies, standards, and protocols that keep the Internet open, globally connected, and secure. For more information, please visit: www.internetsociety.org.