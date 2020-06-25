Leading walkie talkie service provider launches a high priority dedicated push-to-talk (PTT) service on Singapore’s largest LTE network

SINGAPORE, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — GRID Communications announced the launch of GRIDTalk, a new PTT service plan that provides high priority dedicated service on Singapore’s largest telco network.



High priority dedicated PTT service on Singapore’s largest LTE network

GRIDTalk is the only PTT solution with a high priority dedicated service on Singapore’s largest 4G LTE network within a fully compatible ecosystem that is not offered by any Push-to-Talk service provider in Singapore currently. It is a custom built PTT service that takes into consideration the full end-to-end PTT performance in the form of a secured and advanced work tool.

GRIDTalk brings together core benefits such as dedicated network access, 256 AES security encryption, unlimited private/group calls/PTT alerts and enterprise cost control over tariff cost management with a dedicated handset. Additional add-ons such as GRID Dispatcher, Cross Enterprise and remote security features are also available for businesses in a growing PTT market with increasingly more complex needs.

What are the Key Features in GRIDTalk?

Unlimited Private Calls

Unlimited PTT Alerts

Unlimited Group Calls

Emergency Call

Ad hoc Group

Call History & Replay ( 24 hours )

) Chat & File Attachment

Priority Network Access for Push-to-Talk

About GRID Communications

GRID Communications Pte Ltd (GRID) is the leading public telecommunications Push-To-Talk (walkie talkie) network operator in Singapore.

GRID Communications is a joint venture incorporated in December 2000 between Singtel and ST Telemedia each owning 50% equity stake in the company. IMDA has granted GRID Communications the license to provide facilities-based operations (FBO) under Section 5 of the Telecommunications Act (Chapter 323) since 1 November 2000.

GRID has established itself as a dominant and reliable business partner to major companies, serving over 2000 large, medium and small enterprises.

GRID currently provides superior outdoor coverage with several hundred base stations deployed island-wide and has invested heavily in providing in-building coverage to major commercial centres and strategic buildings, such as Singapore Expo, Suntec City, Singapore Changi Airport, Port Authority of Singapore, Sentosa, Ngee Ann City and several others, within Singapore.

GRIDTalk will become the only PTT solution with a high priority dedicated service on Singapore’s largest 4G LTE network within a fully compatible ecosystem that is not offered by any Push-to-Talk service provider in Singapore currently.

Our customers come from a wide distribution of government ministries, statutory boards and private industries. It includes the public safety and emergency agencies as well as business users in the private sector which includes construction, logistics, transport, courier, distribution, field services, security, exhibition organisers, seaports, banking and finance, airports, integrated resorts, hospitality and utility companies. For customers in the Oil and Gas industry, we provide them Intrinsic Safe handsets to facilitate safe communication within this harsh operating environment.

For more information, please visit our website at grid.net.sg

or our LinkedIn page at linkedin.com/company/grid-communications-limited

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200624/2840071-1?lang=0