Leah Senior Announces New Album ‘The Music That I Make’, Shares Video for New Single

Victorian singer-songwriter Leah Senior has announced a new album. The Music That I Make will arrive Friday, 18th August via Melbourne label Poison City Records. To coincide with the announcement, Senior has shared the first single from the album, ‘Pony’, which she says was written after she was “stranded in the country for a while without a car.”

“I was sitting by the fire daydreaming that I was on the back of a horse, riding through fields of long grass. The pony became a symbol of freedom and hope,” Senior adds. “Riding a horse makes me think of things that are good and fresh; green fields, connection to the natural world and a cowboy’s ‘I don’t give a fuck’ attitude.” The song arrives alongside a dreamlike video directed by Izzie Austin. Watch that below, and pre-order The Music That I Make here.

Leah Senior – ‘Pony’

[embedded content]

“I first decided that I wanted to dress up as a horse with my sister [bandmate Andi Senior] as a cowgirl and everything else kind of grew from there,” Senior says of the accompanying video. “We met a farmer who led us through a bunch of paddocks to those incredible rock structures – it was that location that inspired the maypole and Morris men costumes.

“My friend Jason Chalmers made me the horse costume, and I wanted to create a creature to go with my mythical wig-tailed wally lyric so Izzie stayed up all night making the costume for Jesse. I painted the willy wag tails and my sister painted the horse picture – we thought it would be funny to have a real horse depicted.”

The Music That I Make will be Senior’s fourth album, following up 2020’s The Passing Scene. Last year, she contributed the song ‘Love Outlast My Heart’ to Flightless Records’ Love Hurts compilation, and earlier this year she shared a cover of the late Grant McLennan’s ‘Easy Come, Easy Go’.

