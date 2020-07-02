Lear Recognized by General Motors as 2019 Supplier of the Year Winner

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during a virtual ceremony honoring the recipients of the company’s 28th annual Supplier of the Year awards on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

During the event, GM recognized 116 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company. The awards ceremony was originally scheduled as a live-event to be held in March but was postponed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recognition is for supplier performance in the 2019 calendar year.

This is the 19th time Lear has been named a GM Supplier of the Year. As a winner in 2019, Lear’s Seating division exceeded GM’s targets for business performance and cultural priority metrics.

“Our suppliers play a key role in delivering the products, services and experiences our customers deserve — and these award-winning suppliers went above and beyond our expectations,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

“We also believe it’s important at this point in time to thank our entire supply base for their efforts the last few months to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19,” added Amin. “Not only have we been able to safely restart our manufacturing operations, our suppliers played a key role in assisting our initiatives to increase the supply of ventilators and personal protection equipment (PPE) for frontline health care workers to help save lives and keep communities safe.”

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

“As a company focused on exceeding our customers’ expectations, being chosen for this prestigious award from General Motors demonstrates our team’s inventive and results-focused culture,” said Ray Scott, Lear’s President and CEO. “Winning 19 times overall, including the last three years consecutively, is a great accomplishment, and I would like to thank Lear’s Seating team for their hard work and dedication to Making every drive better™ for our customers.”

