Learning in time of COVID-19: Fiber optics, 5Mbps, P50 a month internet for every Gapan house

GAPAN CITY–The city government will install in each household a reliable internet connection, with speeds of up to 5 Mbps and a cost of only P50 a month, to help students cope with the contact-less learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Mayor Emerson Pascual.

Pascual said the city government had already allocated funds to install fiber optics even in the remotest villages.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All houses will have internet connection in the city of Gapan,” the mayor said.

He said while online learning becomes imminent, only about 10 percent of households here have access to the internet.

FEATURED STORIES

Pascual announced this as the Department of Education laid down a so-called mixed method of learning in the face of the health crisis which would require heavy dependence on the internet.

Edited by TSB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ