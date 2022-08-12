Led by OMODA 5, Four Prototype Vehicles Will Be Launched in Australia in September

CANBERRA, Australia , Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Some camouflaged vehicles of Chery OMODA 5 are being tested on the road in Victoria, people may speculate that Chery may, like HYUNDAI and KIA, carry out adaptive development by means of “adjusting measures to local conditions” in accordance with the driving habits of Australian consumers. Actually, Chery has always attached great importance to the Australian market, which is reflected in every launch of new products, whether it is equipped with cutting-edge technologies or localized adaptive development.

Furthermore, according to the official information from Chery, four prototype vehicles (including one TIGGO 7 PRO, one TIGGO 8 PRO and two OMODA 5) will be transported from Shanghai Port of China to Australia on August 16, and are expected to arrive in September. At that time, the finished vehicles can be displayed in front of the local consumers, friends from media and automobile dealers who have been expecting for a long time.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

As a company “achieved success by advanced technology”, Chery OMODA 5 is equipped with 16 ADAS, including Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) so as to improve driving safety.

In addition, in the aspect of intelligent voice man-machine interaction, the Cerence voice recognition system equipped with OMODA 5 enables users to respond at any time after waking up the device once, and realize convenient and fast control of multimedia and air conditioner without waking up all the time.

Apart from the pioneering technology, Chery also boasts global and fashionable aesthetic design. Adopted with the new design language-“Art in Motion”, Chery OMODA 5 fully explores a design concept for more expansion and balance between motion and stillness, catering to the aesthetic requirements of global young people for travel products.