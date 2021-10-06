Lee Kum Kee Awards Hope as Chef Scholarships to Graduates and Students of Chinese Culinary Institute and International Culinary InstitutePressReleaseTMP9PaYC3.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 October 2021 – The Lee Kum Kee Hope as Chef Scholarship Presentation Ceremony was held on 5 October at the Chinese Culinary Institute. Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group awarded scholarships for the first time to graduates and students of the Chinese Culinary Institute (CCI) and International Culinary Institute (ICI) to recognise their outstanding culinary skills and learning attitude. Ms. Irene Ho, Principal of CCI and ICI, Mr. Charlie Lee, Chairman of Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group, and Ms. Katty Lam, CEO of Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group, attended the ceremony and awarded scholarships to 26 graduates and students.

Ms. Irene Ho, Principal of CCI and ICI (5th left of second row), Mr. Charlie Lee, Chairman of Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group (6th left of second row) and Ms. Katty Lam, CEO of Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group (4th left of second row), award scholarships to graduates and students of CCI and ICI.

Ms. Irene Ho, Principal of CCI and ICI (2nd left), and Mr. Adrian Ort, Vice Principal of CCI and ICI (1st left), present a chocolate souvenir in the shape of Lee Kum Kee Premium Oyster Sauce to Mr. Charlie Lee, Chairman of Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group (3rd left), and Ms. Katty Lam, CEO of Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group.

The graduates and students awarded hail from the Higher Diploma, Diploma and Certificate programmes of CCI or ICI. During their two years of study, they demonstrated outstanding performance and were recommended by the Institutes for the scholarship after a series of interview and selection.

Ms. Irene Ho, Principal of CCI and ICI, said: “My heartfelt thanks go to the Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group and Lee Kum Kee Hope as Chef Charitable Foundation for their generous support for the Chinese Culinary Institute and International Culinary Institute for the nurture of culinary talent. These annual scholarships are a great motivation to our students of the two Institutes to excel in culinary arts.”

Ms. Katty Lam, CEO of Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group, said: “The Lee Kum Kee Hope as Chef Charitable Foundation was set up by Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group to help aspiring young people fulfil their culinary dreams. We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with the Chinese Culinary Institute and International Culinary Institute as we work hands in hands to contribute to the sustainable development of the food industry”.

About Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group

Lee Kum Kee was established in 1888 by its founder Mr. Lee Kum Sheung. With its sustainable development over 130 years, Lee Kum Kee has become a household name of sauces and condiments, as well as an international brand and “a symbol of quality and trust”. Lee Kum Kee is now a globally renowned multinational corporation offering over 200 choices of sauces and condiments to over 100 countries and regions. Please visit www.LKK.com for further details.

About Lee Kum Kee Hope as Chef Charitable Foundation





In the spirit of Lee Kum Kee’s core values of “Si Li Ji Ren (Considering Others’ Interests)” and “Benefitting the Community”, Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group pioneered the Lee Kum Kee Hope as Chef programme in mainland China in 2011, which provides full scholarships for aspiring young people to empower them to pursue their culinary dreams. In 2019, the Lee Kum Kee Hope as Chef Charitable Foundation was set up in Hong Kong to further the Group’s mission of “Promoting Chinese Culinary Culture Worldwide” by nurturing culinary talent in different parts of the world.

About Chinese Culinary Institute (CCI)





The Chinese Culinary Institute (CCI) is one of the 13 member institutions of Vocational Training Council (VTC). Established in 2000, CCI endeavours to provide systematic training in Chinese cuisine for beginners and practicing chefs who wish to obtain professional qualifications. It also aims to elevate the professional standard and status of Chinese Chefs in order to strengthen Hong Kong’s reputation as the “Culinary Capital of Asia”. Furthermore, CCI strives to establish Hong Kong as a regional training and accreditation centre in Chinese cuisine by introducing trade testing. To promote the deep-rooted heritage of Chinese culinary art, CCI offers culinary interest courses for locals and tourists alike. Website: www.cci.edu.hk

About International Culinary Institute (ICI)





The International Culinary Institute (ICI) is one of the 13 members institutions of Vocational Training Council (VTC). It aims at training and developing talent in culinary arts and wine to sustain Hong Kong’s status as Asia’s wine-and-dine destination. ICI provides quality and professional programmes with state-of-the-art facilities to groom aspiring youths to be well versed in international cuisines, covering cuisines of Europe, the Mediterranean, Americas, the Middle East and Asia. It also provides bakery, pastry and confectionery as well as wine related programmes, supporting students’ successful career development in the industry. Trade tests in Western Cuisine and Pastry as well as diversified articulation pathways leading to various professional qualifications are also provided. Website: www.ici.edu.hk

#LeeKumKee #HopeasChef #CCI #ICI