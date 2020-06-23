“Lee Min Ho gives special shout out to fans on his birthday”

Korean actor Lee Min Ho says a special thank you to his supporters on his birthday.

Lee Min Ho turned 33 on Monday, June 22. The Korean actor was overwhelmed with the gifts and messages he received, that he posted a special shout out to his fans around the world.

On Instagram, Lee Min Ho shared a photo of the flowers and presents and said: “Thank you everyone, U all made today as a special day.”

The actor also posted a video where he blows out the candles on his birthday cake from a distance, which makes him and the people behind the camera laugh. In the caption he promises to blow the candles in person, ‘no matter what.’

Check out the cute clip below:

His latest drama The King: Eternal Monarch, which ended filming last May 29, aired it’s last episode on June 13.