Legazpi airport janitor‍‍‍‍ cited for honesty

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) has commended a facility cleaner at the Legazpi Airport who on Friday returned a bag left by a passenger at the predeparture area.

Rommel Nanio found the bag, containing 25 pieces of $100 bills, P25,868 cash and other important documents belonging to Manila-bound passenger Cesar Ballano.

Shortly after Nanio reported finding the misplaced bag, it was examined by the Caap Security and Intelligence Service to verify its contents.

The bag and its contents are now under the care of Philippine Airlines for the turnover to its owner.

“Nanio, expecting nothing in return, showcased Caap’s core values of integrity and honesty in the course of his service to the public,” the Caap said. —Jerome Aning

