Legazpi arena for sports, events to take in COVID-19 PUI for isolation

LEGAZPI CITY—An arena built for sporting and other events here would start accepting persons who needed to be isolated for possible COVID-19 infection on Thursday (April 2).

Mayor Noel Rosal said the Ibalong Centrum for Recreation (ICR), built for sports and other events, would be used as isolation area for persons under investigation (PUI), or those with symptoms of COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each PUI would be provided a tent with one bed. The quarantine area would be well ventilated with several industrial fans ready for use.

Health workers would be stationed at the ICR to monitor the condition of PUI on a 24-hour basis.

FEATURED STORIES

Edited by TSB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ