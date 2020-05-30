Legazpi City logs 28th COVID-19 case

LEGAZPI CITY — This city has recorded its 28th case of COVID-19 three days before transitioning to modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

A 32-year-old man with a history of travel in Laguna and Cavite arrived in the city on May 25. He was asymptomatic when he was swabbed, the Department of Health (DOH) in Bicol reported on Friday night.

This city will transition to MGCQ starting June 1 as declared under Resolution No. 40 of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease.

MGCQ means everyone is allowed to leave their home while adhering to minimum health standards prescribed by DOH.

Earlier Friday, another man tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving from Libmanan town in Camarines Sur. On Thursday, a woman from Sta. Rosa City in Laguna also tested positive for the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2, which causes the potentially deadly respiratory ailment COVID-19.

All new Legazpi City patients – tagged Bicol#69, Bicol#70, and Bicol#73 – were at a quarantine site in the city as of this writing.

In Bicol, only Albay province, with the exemption of Legazpi City, will remain under General Community Quarantine. Rey Anthony Ostria, @RAOstriaINQ, Inquirer Southern Luzon

