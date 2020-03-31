Legazpi City supermarkets open express lanes for medical frontliners

LEGAZPI CITY –– Some supermarkets and convenience stores have set up express lanes to show gratitude to medical frontliners battling the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in this city.

Claire Hariri, public information officer of SM Legazpi, said the move was part of their continuous support to “frontliner heroes.”

The Liberty Commercial Center (LCC) has also opened a “gratitude lane” for medical frontliners in all of the supermarkets and express mart owned by the company in Albay province, said Luence Burce Barcena, corporate communication specialist of LCC.

