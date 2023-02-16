Legazpi to Rapu-Rapu sea trips suspended due to ‘amihan’

MANILA, Philippines — Sea trips from Legazpi to Rapu-Rapu in Albay and vice versa are suspended on Thursday due to the northeast monsoon or amihan, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) announced.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) also raised a gale warning in the area.
The PPA in a statement said that huge waves and strong winds are expected with the hoisting of a gale warning.
Sea vessels weighing 250 gross tons are prohibited to set sail.
Affected passengers were advised to coordinate with the management of MV RMLC Ferry I and MV RRBTC for additional details.
—MJ Soriano, INQUIRER.net trainee
