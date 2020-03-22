“‘Legend of The Blue Sea’ star Jun Ji-hyun to play central role in ‘Kingdom’ Season 3”

Jun Ji-hyun will be doing scenes with the main characters of the ‘Kingdom’ in its upcoming third season.

In case you haven’t seen the second season of Kingdom yet, you probably should see it now. For one, a refreshing yet familiar face, actresd Jun Ji-hyun, made an unexpected cameo at the end of the show.

The My Sassy Girl and Legend of the Blue Sea star made an appearance in the hit Netflix zombie series and as it turns out, she won’t just be making a brief appearance but will have a ‘central role’ in the third season of the show.

According to a report by South Korean entertainment site Soompi, show creator Kim Eun-Hee teased in a recent interview that Jun Ji-hyun will be doing scenes with the Crown Prince Lee Chang and Seo-Bi.

“I think Jun Ji-hyun will become a central role alongside the main characters from season one and two.”

Considering the unprecedented success of the first two seasons of Kingdom, a third season is most likely happening — well, at least based on Kim Eun-hee’s response to a question raised by a Philippine-based entertainment press during a video interview earlier this year.

“As you all know, production of Season 3 is dependent on the success of Season 2. If you support and love Season 2, I’m sure we’ll be able to bring you Season 3 with a greater world. I personally hope that the series continues all the way to Season 10,” she said.

The first two seasons of Kingdom are now streaming on Netflix.