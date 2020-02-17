Legendary Aussie Band Zoot Announce 2020 Reunion Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 18, 2020

Aussie pop rock legends of the 60s and 70s, Zoot, have announced a reunion tour that’ll see the band play their first Australian shows in almost 50 years.

The band’s reunion is almost wholly in tribute to the band’s former lead singer, Daryl Cotton, who sadly passed away after losing his battle with liver cancer in 2012.

Members Rick Springfield, Beeb Birtles and Rick Brewer will be joined by ARIA Hall Of Fame inductee Russell Morris who will perform lead vocals on the tour.

“This whole tour is about honouring Darryl Cotton and his band ZOOT,” Rick Springfield said in a statement.

“Darryl also had a band with Russell Morris, Jim Keays and Ronnie Burns for 16 years, so it’s great to have Russell celebrating Darryl by joining ZOOT.”

“Who would have thought we’d still be performing ZOOT songs 50 years after the release of Just Zoot,” said Beeb.

“Nevertheless, here we are with ZOOT in 2020!”

The tour will hit four dates around the country this coming November, playing shows in Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne.

Check out all dates, venues and ticketing info below.

Zoot 2020 Australian Tour

Tickets on sale 9am Friday, 21st February

Thursday, 12th November

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 13th November

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 20th November

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 21st November

Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website