Legendary Cocktail Bar Maison Ikkoku Set to Close

The 12-Year-Old Cocktail Bar and Modern Japanese restaurant will remain in operation until 31st December of 2022.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Maison Ikkoku plays a significant role in Singapore’s cocktail culture ushering in modernist Japanese cooking and cocktail making techniques and development with a focus on using fresh ingredients in the culinary arena. Like El Bulli, the world-renowned Spanish restaurant and pioneer of molecular gastronomy, “I remember those days when drinkers would want to have a bourbon cola with vodka cranberries and I refused to serve them this. They had no choice but to try out the old fashioned, whisky sour, or vodka based cocktails crafted from fresh fruits and herbs presented before them. Since then we’ve managed to convert many people to have cocktail appreciation,” Ethan said.

Founding Mixologist and Chef Ethan Leslie Leong started his culinary journey at 15 years old, switching to become a bartender 5 years afterwards then climbing his way up to general manager and consultant in a reputable public listed company. Having spent 32 years in the F&B industry, Ethan announced his retirement from this multi award-winning restaurant and cocktail bar located next to Sultan Mosque. He has catered his cocktails, canapes, dinner and masterclasses to several respected and esteemed luxury brands such as Chanel, Rolex, Cartier, Montblanc, Mercedes Benz, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Michelin-starred restaurant JAG owner, Anant Tyagi, recounts fond memories saying, “Maison Ikkoku for me is a place of precision coupled with warm hospitality and it has been so ever since its inception. Ethan and his team have always made me feel at home. It is a place I always find extremely comfortable. The conversations, the food, the drinks have always been very fluid. I love Maison Ikkoku.”

The 3 storey multi rooftop bar and restaurant opened its doors in 2011 serving up Ethan’s first bespoke cocktail and modern Japanese cuisine in Singapore. Maison Ikkoku also became the top drinking spot with the likes of Crazy Rich Asian actor Henry Golding frequenting and hosting his wedding ceremony as well as a popular hangout connecting a range of industry people with job and fundraising opportunities. In addition, it has dominated awards in several categories including but not limited to being the “Best Cocktail Bar” for many consecutive years by the people of Singapore and claiming the accolade of “Legendary Bar Awards”.

“I am very grateful to all my customers who have been with us for the past 12 years,” Ethan said. “Every party has to end somewhere and I hope to find an artist who is passionate in food and beverage to continue this legacy.”

