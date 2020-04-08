Legendary Songwriter John Prine Has Died From Coronavirus Complications, Aged 73

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 8, 2020

Legendary country/folk songwriter John Prine has passed away due to complications related to coronavirus at the age of 73, reports Rolling Stone.

The veteran artist was admitted to hospital last month with symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, and while he was receiving care, was in critical condition at the time.

“This is hard news for us to share,” said Prine’s family at the time. “But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you.”

Prine was scheduled to tour Australia this year to perform headline shows and Bluesfest appearances, but withdrew due to separate medical issues.

Beginning his career in the early 1970s, John Prine came to be regarded as one of most influential songwriters of his generation, earning comparisons to the likes of Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash.

With songs like ‘Angel from Montgomery’, ‘Hello in There’, ‘Paradise’ and many more, Prine traversed an array of different musical styles, from folk to bluegrass, releasing 18 studio albums over the course of his career. In 2018, he released his first album in 13 years with The Tree of Forgiveness.