Legendary Steve Winwood Joins Guitar Icon Joe Bonamassa For Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean Cruise II

Music Festival boasts all-star lineup with Steve Winwood, Tommy Emmanuel, Walter Trout, Marc Broussard, Samantha Fish, Ana Popovic, King King, Jimmy Vivino, Blues Pills, Terry Reid, The James Hunter Six, Jackie Venson, The Suffers, Kris Barras Band, Selwyn Birchwood, The Reverend Shawn Amos and more.

Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean II Sets Sail August 23-28, 2022 from Athens, Greece to Mykonos, Greece and Kusadasi, Turkey

Limited Cabins Are Available

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Joe Bonamassa, Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, and Sixthman, announce Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean II. The cruise, which follows seven sold-out Caribbean cruises, and a sold-out Mediterranean cruise, is scheduled to set sail August 23-28, 2022 from Athens, Greece to Mykonos, Greece and Kusadasi, Turkey. This upcoming voyage will sell out, so fans are encouraged to book now.



Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea

As with the previous cruises, the second European cruise will feature music across multiple stages, curated music-centric activities, and one-of-a-kind collaborative sets from blues legends including one with Winwood and Bonamassa together. The amazing talent on this incredible lineup highlights new additions Rock N Roll Hall Of Famer Steve Winwood, Tommy Emmanuel, Samantha Fish, Jackie Venson and The Reverend Shawn Amos.

For the best selection of staterooms, fans are encouraged to reserve their stateroom for the sailing now at bluesaliveatseaeurope.com. Double occupancy staterooms on Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean II begin at $1,650 per person, plus taxes and fees, with low deposit amounts and flexible payment plans available. For a limited time only, all guests who reserve a stateroom on Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean II, will receive a FREE Premium Beverage Package, valued at $495.00 per person, for their entire cabin. For more information about booking your vacation, visit bluesaliveatseaeurope.com or call Sixthman directly at +44 808 164 1488 between the hours of 10AM EST and 6PM EST.

A destination of her own, the beautiful Norwegian Jade offers guests Norwegian Cruise Line’s signature freedom and flexibility during their vacation. Norwegian Jade features 16 delicious and visually stunning dining options, 15 bars and relaxing lounges, a dazzling casino, tranquil spa and gym, updated design and décor in public spaces and brand-new state of the art features on board cabins.

NCL and Sixthman are committed to the health of our guests, artists and staff. We can’t wait to welcome you aboard a ship where your health and safety are prioritized. For a full FAQ and details please visit sixthman.net/assurance. To read about all of the safety measures NCL has put in place aboard their fleet, click here.

About Joe Bonamassa

As a professional musician for over 30 years, Joe Bonamassa continues to blaze a remarkably versatile artistic trail, and amass an authentic, innovative and soulful body of work. Bonamassa’s career began onstage opening for B.B. King in 1989 when he was only 12 years old. Today, he is hailed worldwide as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and is an ever-evolving singer-songwriter with over 30 albums to date all under his own label, J&R Adventures. In June 2020, Bonamassa and his manager Roy Weisman debuted their new record label Keeping The Blues Alive Records by releasing music icon Dion’s critically-acclaimed latest album Blues With Friends. In February 2021, KTBA Records released Chicago’s reigning Queen of Blues Guitar, Joanna Connor’s new album 4801 South Indiana Avenue, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues chart. September brings the seventh studio album from Joanne Shaw Taylor, The Blues Album, out September 24th on the label. Dion’s Stomping Ground, the highly anticipated follow-up to Blues With Friends, is due out November 5th on KTBA Records.

About Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation

Keeping the Blues Alive® Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by two-time GRAMMY-nominated blues-rock artist Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman. KTBA fuels the passion for music by funding projects and scholarships to allow students and teachers the resources and tools that further music education. Since its inception in 2011, KTBA has funded music programs and initiatives affecting 70,000+ students in all 50 states via weekly donations to music projects in schools, as well as funding merit-based scholarships and extracurricular programs all over the country. Due to the impact of COVID-19, Joe Bonamassa and Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation launched the Fueling Musicians Program, which is providing immediate cash payments for essential living expenses, gas cards, Guitar Center gift cards, etc. to help artists stay afloat and get back on the road again when it is safe. Individuals or organizations interested in helping Joe support these initiatives should go to the Keeping the Blues Alive website, ktba.org.

ABOUT SIXTHMAN:

Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 300,000 guests’ unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in depth panels and Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums and overall, truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman’s domestic home port of Miami will bring escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded their festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports. 2021 will bring sailings through the Greek Isles. In addition to festivals at sea, in 2019 Sixthman brought their innovative vacation concept to world class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic. In 2020, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services. For more information, visit sixthman.net and connect with us @SXMLiveLoud. LIVE LOUD.

