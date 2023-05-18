LEGOLAND® School Challenge 2023 Opens to ASEAN Countries, Calls for Students to Build Cities of The FutureLLMR_School_Challenge_2022.jpg

LEGOLAND School Challenge expands its region to include students from ASEAN countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 18 May 2023 – LEGOLAND® School Challenge (the “Competition”), created and organised by LEGOLAND® Malaysia Resort, is back in its second iteration.

This year, LEGOLAND School Challenge expands its region to include students from ASEAN countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Open to students from 7 to 12 and 13 to 17 years old in two categories, the Competition aims to unleash their imagination to create worlds of their dreams with LEGO®. The theme for this year’s competition is Cities of The Future. Schools and winning teams will be credited, and entries will be displayed at LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort.

LEGOLAND School Challenge is created based on LEGO’s DNA of learning through play. The Competition hopes to instill a lifelong learning mindset through STEM approach that reinforces teamwork, critical thinking, problem-solving and self-confidence.

“Last year, the inaugural LEGOLAND School Challenge received participation from over 205 groups from schools in Malaysia. We are encouraged by the support. This year, we have expanded to include schools from the region,” shares Mr. CS Lim, Divisional Director, LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort. “We are confident that play has the power to change lives and that LEGOLAND School Challenge can inspire our builders of tomorrow to see a future they can shape.”

Supported by the Ministry of Education Malaysia (MoE), LEGOLAND School Challenge is now recognised as a part of the official extracurricular program in Malaysia.

The Competition is also made possible by Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), Johor Tourism, Johor State Education Department, and Iskandar Investment Berhad (IIB).

LEGOLAND School Challenge

Theme: Cities of The Future



Categories: 7 to 12, and 13 to 17 years old



Registration Period: Now till 26 May 2023



Submission Period: 19 June to 7 July 2023

Visit official LEGOLAND School Challenge webpage to register.



Hashtag: #LEGOLANDMalaysia #LSC2023

