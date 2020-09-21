“Leila Alcasid shares the sacrifices her dad Ogie Alcasid made while she was growing up”

Leila Alcasid says that she made a lot of realizations spending time with her dad when she moved to the Philippines.

“You are a good dad.”

These were the words of Leila Alcasid to her father, Kapamilya singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid, in the latest episode of I Feel U .

Leila remarked that she made a lot of realizations spending time with her dad when she moved to the Philippines three years ago.

“I think one thing that we as kids have to understand is that every parent is different. Every parent has their own struggles and strengths. I kind of moved here comparing him to my mom because I grew up with my mom,” Leila said.

She continued, “And I realized after a while they are very different people and they give me different things. I have learned to appreciate you for all the things you give me and all the wisdom you give me.”

Leila is Ogie’s daughter with Australian beauty queen Michelle van Eimeren.

n the show, Leila shared the many sacrifices Ogie did for her while she was growing up.

“He made so much effort my whole life to be there for every single event, my graduation, all my birthdays, everything. He would make the effort no matter how expensive it was or no matter how hard it was with his schedule. I appreciate that,” she stated.

Leila highlighted that Ogie has been a great support system for her.

“Right now, because I am with you, even if there are things that I am going through that you don’t understand, whether it be mental health or my personal struggles, even if you don’t understand it, you still try your best to support me and be there for me and let me know that I am not alone. That’s hard for a lot of parents,” she remarked.

“You may think that you’re not doing enough. You may think that it’s not sufficient but you do a lot more than you know for me and you affect me a lot more than you know. I care about you so much,” Leila continued.