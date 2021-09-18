‘Leni for You’ volunteers pray for Vice President in ‘discernment mass’

A group of volunteers pushing for the presidential candidacy of Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo in 2022 held a “discernment mass” for her on Saturday to help her decide whether she should seek the highest post in the land.

Rev. Fr. Bienvenido F. Nebres, SJ celebrated the mass sponsored by “Leni for You” that was live streamed on its official facebook page.

Leni For You is composed of students, teachers, workers, and parents who believe that the Vice President is capable of restoring good governance in the country. The group also urged Filipinos to pray for the Vice President’s decision and political plans for next year.

“Sa ating pagtataya kay VP Leni, ipanalangin natin siya, kung ilalagay po natin ang ating mga sarili sa kanyang lugar, siguro mahihirapan din tayo. Malaki ang nakataya at mahaba-haba ang laban,” the group said.

(While supporting VP Leni, we should also pray for her, because if we put ourselves in her position, it would be difficult for us too. There’s a lot at stake here and the fight will be long.)

Also present during the event were former senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino, veteran musician and Liberal Party (LP) supporter Jim Paredes, and the late president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino’s sister Viel Aquino-Dee.

Over the past few weeks, different volunteers and groups from various parts of the country have expressed support for Robredo’s possible presidential run.



On Friday, Robredo said she will run if the unity ticket chooses her. The Vice President has yet to announce her political plans for 2022.