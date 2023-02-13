Leni Robredo Pays Tribute to Late Writer-Activist Lualhati Bautista

Leni Robredo Pays Tribute, Thanked Lualhati Bautista

Angat Buhay foundation chair and former vice president Leni Robredo pays tribute to write-activist Lualhati Bautista.

Following the announcement of Lualhati Bautista’s death on Sunday, Feb. 12, well-known personalities paid their respects. This includes Leni Rorbredo, who paid tribute to one of the country’s most respected novelists, who was also a supporter of her candidacy in the May 2022 elections.

“Isang pagpupugay kay Lualhati Bautista. Maraming salamat, Ma’am, sa pagbabahagi ng sarili, husay, at tapang sa pamamagitan ng inyong buhay at mga akda,” read Robredo’s social media post attached to Bautista’s photo when he formally declared support for his presidential candidacy last February last year.

“Malaking karangalan po na matanggap ang inyong suporta,” she added.

The writer’s association and other well-known figures in the field mourned Bautista’s death, saying he was the mastermind behind famous progressive books that raised political awareness in the country. “Dekada ’70,” “Bata, Bata, Pa’no Ka Ginawa?” and “GAP” are among Bautista’s novels.

Aside from his books, Bautista is a well-known online personality known for his sharp social commentary. Atty Chel Diokno, a human rights lawyer, expresses heartfelt sympathy to the novelist’s family. According to Diokno, Bautista’s death is a great loss to the art world.

” Napakalaking kawalan sa mundo ng sining ang pagpanaw ni Lualhati Bautista. Nag-iwan siya ng mahalagang marka sa buhay ng bawat Pilipino na tumangkilik sa kanyang mga obra. Taos-pusong pakikiramay sa kanyang pamilya at mga mahal sa buhay,” he said in his tweet on Monday, February 13.

Napakalaking kawalan sa mundo ng sining ang pagpanaw ni Lualhati Bautista. Nag-iwan siya ng mahalagang marka sa buhay ng bawat Pilipino na tumangkilik sa kanyang mga obra. Taos-pusong pakikiramay sa kanyang pamilya at mga mahal sa buhay. — Chel Diokno (@ChelDiokno) February 13, 2023

READ ALSO: Woman Found Father who Left Them 22 Years Ago, But Ignore Her

What are your thoughts on this article? Just feel free to leave your reactions in the comment section.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. We aim to give the freshest and in-demand content to our visitors. Come back next time at PhilNews for more updated news