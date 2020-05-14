Lenny Kravitz Has Officially Cancelled His 2020 Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on May 14, 2020

Lenny Kravitz has officially cancelled his Australian tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The US rock legend was originally scheduled to perform a trio of headline shows in Sydney, Newcastle and Melbourne back in April to tie into his appearances at this year’s (similarly cancelled) Bluesfest.

Promoters TEG Live initially announced the events had been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Now, they’ve confirmed all shows have been cancelled “due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Government restrictions.”

TEG Live regret to advise that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Government restrictions, Lenny Kravitz’s Here to… Posted by TEG Live on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

In a statement, Kravitz commented, “I was really looking forward to seeing you all but we need everyone to stay safe, from the fans to my crew and band.

“Due to COVID-19 and government restrictions my upcoming tour dates are regretfully cancelled. I am hoping to be back soon. Let Love Rule.”

Ticketholders for will be contacted by Ticketmaster for a full refund.