LENS Immersive, Stealth Australian Company Debuts New Encoder to Reduce Data Crunch for Online Video Streaming Sites

SYDNEY, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Today, LENS Immersive launched access to their proprietary encoding tool TORII (T264.lens-immersive.com). The incredible amount of new network traffic, due to work-from-home and entertain-at home, has put major new strains on national and international internet infrastructure. Citing this incredible global demand, Australian based company LENS Immersive (www.lens-immersive) has pushed forward the release of this new video compression tool.

“We’ve built TORII to solve this exact problem – reducing bandwidth consumption while increasing picture quality,” said Travis Rice, CCO LENS Immersive. “After we saw what was happening with Netflix, Stan and YouTube getting requests to throttle their performance, we decided it was time to push this technology out and make it available to major streaming companies. The powerful TORII technology is now compatible with all existing H264* workflows and chipsets, across the globe.“

The benefits of TORII affect three main parts of internet video distribution:

Consumers will see faster streaming, less buffering and better picture quality without having to change anything. Viewers will also use less bandwidth, saving money each month on internet data usage.

TORII lands in the midst of highly competitive video compression landscape, allowing for higher rate of throughput of all types of video content including 4k and the relatively new 6k and 8k televisions. A significantly faster H265 compatible version of TORII is due for release in the middle of this year, benefitting other industries such as surveillance and data centers around the world.

*H264

The H264 video compression standard, is an industry standard that is the most widely used video delivery format for streaming online video. Commonly used across the globe for the recording, compression, and distribution of video content, the H264 format has been a network-friendly video transmission method, growing widely since being released in 2003. Now, in 2020 with the release of TORII, these videos can be further optimized, creating smaller, more easily transported files while maintaining ideal video and sound quality.

REF – https://www.ncta.com/whats-new/report-where-does-the-majority-of-internet-traffic-come

